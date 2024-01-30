Last year there was a new edition of the revelations that would be arriving at the store. Limited Run Gameswhere they first told us that Shantae Advance was not completely canceled and that it would see the light of day on current platforms as well as a version of Game Boy Advance. However, what was most surprising of all was Arzette: The Jewel of Faramorea game that will be parodying neither more nor less than the already classic and also hated Zelda of the Phillips CD-i.

In this title developed by Seedy Eye Software and published by Limited Run Games, we will embark on an adventure to save the kingdom of Faramore from the evil demon king Daimur. Within the dubbing we have back to Jeffrey Rath and Bonniejean Wilbur (Link and Zelda from the originals) and character movement with some attacks involved. Of course, we can't forget the animated scenes made with the intention of looking bad, although a decent job can clearly be done.

Here is your trailer with confirmed date:

The release date for this game that comes out on all platforms is next February 14th of the current year, this via the platform's digital store and that means that users will not be able to purchase it commercially physically through any means such as amazon. So the only option offered is to make the purchase at Limited Run Games, which offers the standard version of the game and also the special one with unique objects. Pre-sales begin on February 2.

Something that also draws attention is that it will put the soundtrack on vinyl for sale and, most importantly, the revelation of controls that emulate the CD-i original, so the most nostalgic will want to take theirs as a collection.

Remember that this game will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor's note: The truth is that I would like to buy this game out of curiosity, since the renaissance they gave to the CD-i Zelda is fun, this with videos and reviews of emulated versions of it. So, it wouldn't hurt to check it out and enjoy the cringe.