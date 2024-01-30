Middle East | The US shot down a Houthi missile in the Red Sea

A US fighter jet shot down the missile.

United States shot down a Yemeni Houthi rebel missile in the Red Sea on Tuesday, the Pentagon reports, according to Reuters.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels fired a missile from Yemen towards the Red Sea. It was shot down by a US fighter jet.

There were no injuries from the attack.

Situation Tensions have been rising in the Middle East since a drone strike in Jordan on Sunday killed three American soldiers. President of the United States Joe Biden immediately blamed the attack on Iranian-backed radical forces operating in Syria and Iraq. Iran has rejected the US accusations.

The commander of Yemen's Houthi rebels Mohamed al-Atifi said on Tuesday that his forces were ready for a “protracted confrontation” with the United States and Britain.

Biden has vowed revenge for the attack, but has also stated that he does not want the war to expand. Biden and the United States have been careful in the region in the past so that the already volatile situation would not escalate. However, the US has previously carried out strikes in the Red Sea against Yemen's Houthi rebels.