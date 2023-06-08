Spiral of lies: the cast of the series on Rai 2. Actors and characters

Spirale di bugie is the series broadcast on Rai 2 on 8 and 9 June 2023 in first vision from 21.20. It is a gripping Australian thriller in two installments. But what is the cast? Who are the actors and characters? The original title is Lie with me. The story is that of Anna and Jake and the babysitter Becky, who looks after their children, but also of Jake’s assistant, who is a lawyer: her name is Caroline. Spiral of Lies is an Australian series centered on a dangerous triangle of lies and lies that is created between a spouse and the babysitter. But let’s get to the cast.

The series was written by Jason Herbison (also creator of the show), Margaret Wilson and Anthony Ellis receiving various praise for the plot. The cast consists of: Charlie Brooks, Brett Tucker, Phoebe Roberts, Alba Nicholls, Hunter Hurley, Ned Kennelly, Neil Melville, Nadine Garner, Caroline Gillmer, Alfie Gledhill, Bert LaBonté, Isabella Giovinazzo, John Marc Desengano, Cecilia Low, Frank Magree, Stephen Lopez, Sonya Suares and Irene Chen.

Plot

We’ve seen the cast, now a short plot of Spiral of Lies. Anna and Jake Fallmont want to try and save their marriage. They return to Australia to Sydney where he continues his career as a lawyer. But a previous betrayal continues to undermine their relationship even if you have to look after the little Grace and Oliver. Her nanny Becky arrives to help Anna, but Anna continues to think that her husband is cheating on her while her nanny develops a murky relationship with both her and Jake. Meanwhile, in the background a plan is outlined that could lead to the death of one of the three. The series was written by Jason Herbison (also creator of the show), Margaret Wilson and Anthony Ellis receiving various praise for the plot.