Zelig 2023: previews, comedians and guests of today’s episode in rerun, 8 June

This evening, 8 June 2023, Zelig, the historic comedy show hosted by Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada, will be broadcast on Canale 5 in rerun. These are reruns of last season, which aired in 2022. In all, four episodes of great fun, with Zelig’s historic comedians and some promising new faces, waiting for the new cycle. But who are the comedians of this evening, June 8th? Here is the information.

Previews: the comedians

The third episode of Zelig will see the following characters/guests alternate on stage with sketches and jokes: among others, we will see the Magician Forest, Ale & Franz, Teresa Mannino, Maurizio Lastrico, Anna Maria Barbera, Max Angioni, Leonardo Manera, Raul Cremona, Federica Ferrero, Vincenzo Comunale and Carlo Amleto.

Zelig 2023: how many episodes

How many episodes are planned for Zelig 2023? A total of four evenings on Canale 5, in prime time and in reruns from Thursday 25 May 2023 at 21.25. These are the reruns of the 2022 edition. But let’s see the complete programming together (it may vary):

First episode: May 25, 2023

Second episode: June 1, 2023

Third episode: 8 June 2023

Fourth episode: 15 June 2023

History

Zelig has also always been a great laboratory of comedy: over the years it has discovered and launched some of the biggest names in laughter. And also in these special episodes, which celebrate the silver wedding anniversary between Mediaset and Zelig (25 years together: the first episode in 1996 on Italia 1) and the brand’s 35-year history, Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada will present numerous young talents from the laughter at the debut, found around Italy by the creators of the program Gino&Michele and Giancarlo Bozzo.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Zelig on live TV and live streaming? Reruns of the program will be broadcast on Canale 5 on Thursday evenings at 21.30 (approximately). It will be possible to follow them or see them again in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.