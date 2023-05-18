Dhe “Spiegel” and the organizers of the “Stern” prize do not show any great ambitions to respond to the request of the lawyer of the former “Bild” editor-in-chief Julian Reichelt to review the award-winning reporting in the light of new findings. “We stand by our reporting on abuse of power by Julian Reichelt, it is still permissible,” said the “mirror” on request. This was “also recorded by the Hamburg Regional Court in its most recent decision on ‘Reschke Fernsehen’. In addition, our reporting was never based on information from just one person. And as with all reporting, we naturally monitor whether there are facts that require a new assessment.”

When asked whether the Spiegel ombudsman contacted by Reichelt’s lawyer Ben Irle was dealing with the issue, it was said that the lawyer’s request had “reached the ombudsman’s office. She will check it as well as all submissions addressed to her.” The inquiry to the organizers of the “Stern” award was answered in a very similar way: “We monitor all new publications on the subject and sort out what is left calmly and carefully could follow them,” said a spokeswoman for the RTL group, which owns the publishing house Gruner + Jahr and Stern, which awards the “Stern” prize, formerly named after Henri Nannen.

The “Spiegel” reporting on the former “Bild” boss Reichelt had won the “Stern” award as “Best Story of the Year” in 2022. The lawyer Irle had pointed out that the key statement by a former “Bild” employee that Reichelt had forced her into a “sex on demand” appointment proved to be untrue and legally non-existent.

The statement was not included in the internal compliance proceedings opened against Reichelt in spring 2021 by Springer-Verlag because the lawyer for the person concerned contradicted it at the time. Thus, the statement does not exist legally. The NDR program “Reschke Fernsehen”, to which “Spiegel” refers, was forbidden by the Hamburg district court to repeat the statement in its most important passage. The court had also forbidden the NDR to reproduce a number of other allegations.