Spain’s Carlos Soria Fontan’s latest attempt to make climbing history ended with a broken leg.

84 years old mountaineer Carlos Soria Fontan again had to abandon another attempt to climb one of the highest mountains in the world. Soria Fontan aims to become the world’s oldest climber, who has summited all fourteen of the world’s mountains rising to a height of more than 8,000 meters. So far, he has managed to climb twelve of them.

All thirteen previous attempts by Soria Fontan to climb mountain number 13 had failed. His most recent attempt to summit the 8,167-meter-high Dhaulagiri ended 700 meters short of the summit.

“He got a leg injury at 7,500 meters”, the organizer of the climbing expedition Thaneshwor Guragain told news agency AFP.

“He was brought to camp number 2 yesterday [keskiviikkona]and was flown to Kathmandu today [torstaina].”

Soria Fontan said on social media that one of her Nepali guides had fallen while climbing, and he had broken his leg in the accident.

Another message confirmed that Fontan had reached the capital of Nepal for treatment. He thanked for the support he received.

Fontan’s attempt to cater to all those in the cast has lasted for years. He climbed the first kasiton mountain at the age of 50, and at the age of 72 he had completed ten kasitons on his list. At the age of 77, there were only two peaks left on the list.