A new trailer for “Spiderman: across the spider-verse,” the sequel to Sony Pictures’ critically acclaimed animated film, has arrived, making it clear that the scale of the multiverse will reach a level never seen before with the arrival of new arachnids. Not only Spider Man 2099 and the one of ps4 video game, but many more. How many Spider-Man versions They appear in the trailer and who are they?

Although some are more difficult to spot than others at first, fans are already trying to name each one, as there are definitely too many.

The new versions Spider-Man

On the first tape “Spider-man: into the spider-verse”we met seven versions of the ‘Friendly Neighbor’, but only in this advance we could see nothing less than a approx 23 Spider-Man from different universes (and probably many more).

Below, we leave you the complete list along with some images of everything that can be seen in the trailer.

Spider-Man Miles Morales. Photo: Youtube Capture/Sony Pictures

Spider Gwen. Photo: Youtube Capture/Sony Pictures

Spider-Man Peter B. Parker

Peter B. Parker. Photo: Youtube Capture/Sony Pictures

Spider-Man 2099. Photo: Capture from Youtube/Sony Pictures

Spider-Man PlayStation. Photo: Youtube Capture/Sony Pictures

Spider-Woman. Photo: Youtube Capture/Sony Pictures

Spider-Man Unlimited. Photo: Youtube Capture/Sony Pictures

Spider-Cop. Photo: Youtube Capture/Sony Pictures

Werewolf Spider-Man. Photo: Youtube Capture/Sony Pictures

Spider-Woman Mary Jane with Any Parker

Spider-Woman Mary Jane and Any Parker. Photo: Youtube Capture/Sony Pictures

Spider-Man Bag-man. Photo: Youtube Capture/Sony Pictures

Spiderman PS1. Photo: Youtube Capture/Sony Pictures

Spider-Man India (video game)

Spiderman India (video game). Photo: Youtube Capture/Sony Pictures

Steampunk Spider-Man. Photo: Youtube Capture/Sony Pictures

Superior Spider-Man. Photo: Youtube Capture/Sony Pictures

Spider Armor MK II. Photo: Youtube Capture/Sony Pictures

Spider-Man Earth X. Photo: Capture from Youtube/Sony Pictures

Silk. Photo: Youtube Capture/Sony Pictures

Spider-Man Future Foundation

Spider-Man Future Foundation. Photo: Youtube Capture/Sony Pictures

Armored Spider-Man. Photo: Youtube Capture/Sony Pictures

Symbiote Spider-Girl. Photo: Youtube Capture/Sony Pictures

Spider-Man Six Arms. Photo: Youtube Capture/Sony Pictures

Spider-Monkey. Photo: Youtube Capture/Sony Pictures

When does “Spider-man: across the spider-verse” premiere?

“Spider-man: across the spider-verse” opens in US theaters next June 6, 2023 .

Initially, the tape was going to hit theaters on October 7, 2022 with the tagline “Part One”but suffered a delay.

The same thing happened with the “Part two”which will most likely now arrive under a new name from 2024.