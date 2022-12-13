The United Nations International Organization for Migration announced, on Tuesday, the discovery of the bodies of 27 migrants believed to have died of thirst in the desert of Chad.
The organization added that reports stated that the migrants left the town of “Mossoro” in central Chad about 17 months ago, on board a small truck.
“It is believed that the truck lost its way in the middle of the desert and broke down for mechanical reasons, and the migrants died after that of thirst,” she added. Among them were four children.
Chad is a landlocked country in Central Africa, bordered by Libya to the north, and crossed by African immigrants aspiring to reach the shores of the Mediterranean. A large area of the country lies within the sparsely populated Sahara Desert.
The organization says that it has documented the death or disappearance of more than 5,600 people during the crossing of the Sahara Desert since 2014, including 149 deaths since the beginning of 2022 until now.
#bodies #migrants #African #coast
