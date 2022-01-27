According to statements by Tom Holland in an interview, his return as Spider-man it may not be as safe as you thought.

Cautionbecause the news could contain some spoiler regarding the latest film dedicated to the friendly neighborhood spider, so if you haven’t seen Spider-Man: No Way Home yet, we invite you to take the necessary precautions.

At the end of the last film dedicated to the character, we leave a very different Peter Parker and in a totally distorted situation compared to that of when we met him. Not only in terms of his personality, but also in what he got, but mostly lost, like MJ, his best friend Ned and Aunt May.

All this, if we also see the final as a whole, leads us to a new zero point from which to start again, with the producer Amy pascal already three new films dedicated to Spider-man in his plans.

However, Holland is still not so sure that he will continue to wear the iconic costume of the hero, and in the interview we were talking about at the beginning (in the company of Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield) was asked the question directly, to which he replied:

The truth is – and you won’t like this truth – I don’t know the answer to this question.

The actor then continued:

This film for me was a special experience like no other could be, sharing the screen with them two. Interpreting Spider-Man can be an alienating experience, because we are the only ones who lived it. So sharing this experience with the two of you for these reasons was also wonderful, an experience of which I will have truly incredible memories. I don’t know, there is a part of me that feels that this might be the right time to jump out of the building and spin towards the horizon, and leave the honor of wearing the costume to the next lucky young boy.

