With Spider-Man: no way home, Tom holland reprises his role as Peter Parker and dons the Spider-Man costume again for an epic closing of the trilogy directed by Jon Watts. The film that has fans with great expectations for the long-awaited Spider-Verse has already had its preview in our country and as of this Thursday, December 16, it will be able to be seen in most movie theaters in Peru. But could we see it soon streaming on Disney plus?

Latest Marvel releases on Disney Plus

Black Widow was the last film of Marvel to have a simultaneous premiere in theaters and on the streaming platform, while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrived on Disney + in November 2021, three months after its premiere on the big screen. For its part, Eternals will be available in the service from January 12, 2022.

Would ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere on Disney Plus?

Probably yes, but we would have to wait a long time to see the film on this platform, because the film rights to “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the previous Spider-Man films, both those of Tom Hollad and those of Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield, they belong to Sony and not to Marvel or Disney.

In April 2021, Sony reached an agreement with Disney to bring its catalog, including the Spider-Man films, to Disney +. But this does not come into effect until the films are released from 2022 and it would only reach that platform, only after its premiere on Netflix, considering that the “wall-crawler” tapes will premiere first on Star in the United States, so so much it is not known how it will happen in other markets such as the United Kingdom and Latin America.

Where to stream Spider-Man movies?