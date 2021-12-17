Marvel has once again surprised his followers with the multiverse from Spider-Man: no way home. However, this element has been used for a long time in the comics of the House of Ideas. Thus, it has been gaining more and more importance with the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But when was the first time the Marvel multiverse appeared and who created it?

Who created the Marvel multiverse?

Roy Thomas was the writer who set the first precedent for the multiverse, as his creations contained the publisher’s classic heroes and villains living alternate stories to the central plot. It should be noted that Thomas developed this concept in his work What If…? This, long before Marvel Comics begin to spread the idea of ​​the multiverse.

However, the real creator of the famous multiverse in Marvel was David Thorpe, a British writer who in 1981 appointed the interior of the comic Captain britania to the central continuity of the publisher as Earth-616, contrary to the other Universes from which the Captain Britain Corps came, a league of Captains Britannia from other realities who come together to defend the then called Omniverse.

What If… was the first precedent of the Marvel Multiverse. Photo: Marvel

Alan Moore and the development of the multiverse

Although Thorpe was the creator of inserting various universes into superhero stories, the person who would actually promote this concept would be Alan moore. During his time at the head of Captain Britain in the eighties, Moore would develop dozens of Parallel realities and Universes.

In this way, this concept would become among the most appreciated and followed by readers. However, the main moment of the multiverse in Marvel happened in the year 2000 when the Ultimate Universe or Earth-1610 was created. It is a proposal that updated the editions of the publisher’s superheroes, including Spider-Man, the Avengers, among others.

Captain Britain was the comic that propelled the Multiverse in Marvel. Photo: Marvel

What does the Marvel multiverse mean?

In the MCU, multiverse is understood to be the collection of alternative universes that share a universal hierarchy. It is a subsection of the omniverse, which is the collection of all alternate realities.

Several of these arose as a difference from other universes. Some of these spaces may appear to be taking place in the past or future due to differences in the way time passes in each of them.

A Multiverse to the collection of alternate universes that share a universal hierarchy. Photo: Marvel

How does the Marvel multiverse work in Spider-Man?

Spider-Man’s Multiverse is often referred to as Spider-Verse. It should be noted that this is not composed of parallel dimensions, but of ramifications that act as a kind of spider web, since each change of decision generates an alternate reality with its own consequences.

In addition, in each of the universes there are different versions of Spider-Man. Some of them are Peter Parker, but they can also be other people who received the arachnid powers.