Magalli convicted of aggravated defamation, will have to pay damages to Adriana Volpe

The Court of Milan he condemned Giancarlo Magalli for aggravated defamation towards Adriana Volpe in connection with an interview in the magazine Who in November 2017. The TV presenter will have to compensate the damages suffered by the civil party Adriana Volpe – assisted by lawyers Michele Briamonte, Nicola Menardo And Stefania Nubile of the Studio Grande Stevens – paid as a provisional payment in 25,000 euros and to pay a fine of 14,000 euros.

The same TV presenter announces it in a post on Facebook. “Since between 5 … 4 … 3 … 2 … 1 la Fox will flood the web with press releases regarding my exemplary conviction for an interview in which I spoke of Me Too and I didn’t mention it at all, I wanted to anticipate it by specifying that the judge gave me a fine (which I don’t even have to pay), a provisional fee (which I don’t have to pay) and legal fees (which I will pay) “, he writes Magalli.

“This – the conductor jokes – before he says that I was sentenced to life imprisonment or 10 million in compensation”. The story concerns an interview on November 22, 2017, which Magalli released to the weekly “WhoIn which the conductor spoke, among other things, of the case Weinstein, of the movement MeToo and appropriate Brizzi. There Fox following the interview, she sued the conductor believing that some allusions and references, albeit not explicit, concerned her directly and referred to her and her career.

“Incidentally – it sinks Magalli in his post – I was the defendants in the case, the journalist who had interviewed me and tried to get me to talk about Fox (acquitted) and the editor-in-chief of the newspaper that had published it. For him the lawsuit has been withdrawn. And who are we talking about? But say Alfonso Signorini which coincidentally is what Adriana has been working with ever since. Coincidences, eh… “, he concludes.

Adriana Volpe: “Compensation money will go to the association for the protection of women victims of violence”

Hard vent of Adriana Volpe which, to the microphones of the‘Adnkronos, addresses the former colleague directly: ” Dear Magalli, the newspapers reading your post immediately reported headlines like “Magalli he only has to pay a fine ”,“ I have been fined ”. No Giancarlo you have been sentenced! ”, He underlines.

” Yesterday the Court of Milan sentenced you for the crime of aggravated defamation – the presenter continues – At the exit, instead of apologizing, you ran out to write a post on Facebook trying to distort and belittle this sentence which instead has an extraordinary range and weight. You wrote false and discrediting things as always ”.

” Giancarlo – says the Fox – with your actions you have changed the course of my working life but perhaps you do not know that you have managed to bring out a strength that not even I knew I had, I pulled it out to respond to your insults, serious allusions and gratuitous malice that you have said and written ”.