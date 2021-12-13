There are a few days until the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home, the film starring Tom Holland that will experiment with the multiverse and bring back villains from the past and the hope of seeing Holland’s ‘Spideys’ reunited with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Although the return of the ‘sinister’ Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro and Sandman is already official, it is not yet known if we will be able to see the ‘Spideys’ reunited. However, there is a very important reason that would prevent the actor Tobey Maguire reinterpret the Spiderman.

What is Tobey Maguire’s phobia?

Tobey Maguire’s Claustrophobia would make it almost impossible for him to re-embody Spider-Man. The special effects department that was in charge of creating his suit when filming for Spider-Man began in 2002 says that the actor could not bear to stay in the costume: “He took it like an adult, but he started to pass out as soon as we covered his body with plaster bandages to create the mold of his body,” said Tom Woofruff Jr.

The truth is that Maguire never commented that he suffered from this phobia, neither in the castings nor in any meeting. “We told the producers that their actor would be wearing the suit most of the time, with a latex and spandex mask, but not spending much time in it,” Woodruff Jr. completed in an interview for Comicbook Movie.

However, let’s bear in mind that the filming of the first tape of the San Raimi trilogy was years ago, so the actor may have already overcome his claustrophobia.