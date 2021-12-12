The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going through one of its best years in premieres. After some delays due to the pandemic, the superhero franchise returned with productions between the films that reached theaters and the series broadcast through Disney Plus. That happened with WandaVision, the first boom of the year and now with Spider-Man: no way home, the film that will close in 2021.

The latter, as we know, has been a success even before it was released, as it swept the pre-sale of tickets, as fans are hoping to see the Spideys Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire along with Tom Holland.

On the other hand, it is true that the link between WandaVision Y Spider-man it is confirmed; however, there would be a scene played by Elizabeth Olsen that proves it.

The character that connects WandaVision to Spider-Man is Doctor Strange. Photo: composition / Youtube capture / Disney Plus capture

What scene are we talking about?

The character Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, joins Spider-Man with Wanda Maximoff, who will also share a film with the wizard in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. In one of the Spiderman 3 trailers, Strange appears surrounded by runes, an element seen in the final scenes of WandaVision, when The Scarlet Witch uses runes in her battle against Agatha Harkness, a spell that works as protection.

In that sense, fans have created the hypothesis where the character of Benedict would use the same method to protect all citizens from the danger that the multiverse would bring.