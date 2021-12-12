Yegor Drozd, son of actor Maxim Drozd, is in a hospital in serious condition after a fight in western Moscow. This was announced on Sunday, December 12, by the TV channel. REN TV.

As Izvestia found out, the incident took place on Saturday, December 11, in the bar “Yorick killed Hamlet” on Pokrovka Street. An unknown person struck Drozd two blows on the head. In addition, the victim hit his head again during the fall.

As a result, Yegor received a brain injury, fracture of the bones of the vault and base of the skull.

The information about the hospitalization of his son was confirmed by the actor Maxim Drozd on his Instagram.

“The son is in the hospital with a complex trauma. I ask you to pray for recovery and God’s help to Egor (George), ”wrote Drozd.

Egor Drozd, 24, is a student at the Moscow Art Theater School, lives with his mother in an apartment on Kutuzovsky Prospekt. In 2019, he starred with his father in the series Butterflies and Birds.

Maxim Drozd played roles in the TV series “Liquidation”, as well as “Hunting for Piranhas”, “According to the laws of wartime”, “Murka” and other films.

