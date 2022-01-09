In a few days it will be a week since the great premiere of Spider-Man: no way home. And we imagine it was fulfilled: seeing the three Spidermen fighting with the craziest and most powerful villains in their universe. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield came to MCU to help Tom Holland.

Andrew Garfield in Spiderman: No Way Home. Photo: Capture / Marvel Studios

As the days passed, everything became more exciting, as the three protagonists began to reveal the entire process: coordination, production, recordings, contacts, payments and reasons why they agreed to participate in Spiderman: no way home.

Such is the case with the surprising Andrew Garfield, the second arachnid in the franchise. If all goes smoothly, the fan request will allow the actor to finish his unfinished trilogy with only two films.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Photo: Capture / Marvel Studios

Just a few days ago Andrew Garfield had an interview with Variety, in which he confessed that one of his lines said in Spider-Man: no way home was improvised: “I love you guys”, it was a phrase that only came from his heart to his companions.

“There is a line that I improvised in the movie, looking at (Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland) and telling them that I love them. It was just me loving them “Said the second interpreter of Peter Parker.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in scene from “I love you guys” from Spiderman: no way home. Photo: Capture / Marvel Studios

It is very curious for us now to see Andrew Garfield in different media recounting his experiences in Sin camino a casa, since he was one of the figures to deny his presence in the film to the point of exhaustion. And even though he lied to us, it was worth the wait to see them in action.