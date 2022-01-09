Flamengo thrashed Floresta 4-0 this Saturday (8) at the Orlando Batista Novelli Municipal Stadium, in Barueri, and secured qualification for the second phase of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup.

GAME FINMMMMMM IN THE BARUERI ARENA! Mengão thrashed Floresta (CE), for Copinha, 4-0 with goals from Ryan Luka, André, Werton and Pedro Arthur! #VamosFlamengo #Nestboys @ gilvandesouza9 / CRF pic.twitter.com/A45GgPTqlL — Flamengo (@Flamengo) January 8, 2022

In addition to the classification, the victory built with goals from Ryan Luka, André, Werton and Pedro Arthur guaranteed the leadership of Group 29, with the same six points of Oeste, the opponent of Rubro-Negro in the last round of the first phase.

Another team to advance to the knockout stage this Saturday was São Paulo, which beat Perilima 5-0 at the Anacleto Campanella stadium, in São Caetano do Sul. Tricolor won thanks to goals from Pedrinho, Beraldo, Pablo and João Adriano (two).

São Paulo thrashes Perilima and guarantees a spot in the next phase of Copinha ➡️ https://t.co/tCu17ZURxF#Copinha22#MadeInCotia#VamosSãoPaulo pic.twitter.com/dCwux3hLiq — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) January 9, 2022

Other Saturday results:

Real Ariquemes 0 x 3 Palmeiras

Rio Claro 0 x 12 Vasco

Retro 0 x 2 Cruise

Agua Santa 3 x 0 Assu

Trust 1 x 3 Taguatinga

Deportivo Brasil 0 x 1 Iape

Paulista 2 x 0 Bragantino-PA

Ibrachina 3 x 0 Serranense-MG

National 1 x 1 Real Brasilia-DF

Mirassol 3×2 Sport

Alliance 3 x 0 Andirá

Botafogo 0 x 0 Goiás

Sao Bernardo 1 x 1 Ceara

Inter de Limeira 1 x 2 Nautical

Capivarian 2 x 1 Coritiba

Itapirense 1 x 1 Palmas

Ska Brazil 2 x 2 Lizard

Linense 1 x 0 Atletico MG

West 6 x 1 Strong

Sao Bernardo 2 x 0 Aster Brazil

São Caetano 2 x 0 CSE

São Bento 1 x 2 Londrina

