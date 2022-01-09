Flamengo thrashed Floresta 4-0 this Saturday (8) at the Orlando Batista Novelli Municipal Stadium, in Barueri, and secured qualification for the second phase of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup.
GAME FINMMMMMM IN THE BARUERI ARENA! Mengão thrashed Floresta (CE), for Copinha, 4-0 with goals from Ryan Luka, André, Werton and Pedro Arthur! #VamosFlamengo #Nestboys
In addition to the classification, the victory built with goals from Ryan Luka, André, Werton and Pedro Arthur guaranteed the leadership of Group 29, with the same six points of Oeste, the opponent of Rubro-Negro in the last round of the first phase.
Another team to advance to the knockout stage this Saturday was São Paulo, which beat Perilima 5-0 at the Anacleto Campanella stadium, in São Caetano do Sul. Tricolor won thanks to goals from Pedrinho, Beraldo, Pablo and João Adriano (two).
São Paulo thrashes Perilima and guarantees a spot in the next phase of Copinha
Other Saturday results:
Real Ariquemes 0 x 3 Palmeiras
Rio Claro 0 x 12 Vasco
Retro 0 x 2 Cruise
Agua Santa 3 x 0 Assu
Trust 1 x 3 Taguatinga
Deportivo Brasil 0 x 1 Iape
Paulista 2 x 0 Bragantino-PA
Ibrachina 3 x 0 Serranense-MG
National 1 x 1 Real Brasilia-DF
Mirassol 3×2 Sport
Alliance 3 x 0 Andirá
Botafogo 0 x 0 Goiás
Sao Bernardo 1 x 1 Ceara
Inter de Limeira 1 x 2 Nautical
Capivarian 2 x 1 Coritiba
Itapirense 1 x 1 Palmas
Ska Brazil 2 x 2 Lizard
Linense 1 x 0 Atletico MG
West 6 x 1 Strong
Sao Bernardo 2 x 0 Aster Brazil
São Caetano 2 x 0 CSE
São Bento 1 x 2 Londrina
