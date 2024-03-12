As you may remember, some time ago Insomniac Games suffered a massive leak that revealed some of the projects the studio was working on. One of these was Spider-Man: The Great Web, a game as a service that takes place in the universe of the friendly neighbor spider. Now, a few hours ago, A trailer was leaked that shows us a product that seemed ready to reach our hands.

Spider-Man: The Great Web It was going to be a game as a service where up to five players They could join together to explore New York City, defend it from bad guys, and fight the Sinister Six. The interesting thing is that the leaked trailer shows us an already advanced project that could well have reached the market this year. The trailer even features original narration by Yuri Lowenthal, the voice of Peter Parker.

As you could see, the concept of the multiverse was going to be used to allow interaction between various Spider-Man, and it was even going to be possible to customize each one in different aspects. This is something that was hinted at in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with a special mission. Unfortunately, Spider-Man: The Great Web has been cancelled, although the possibility of seeing some of its concepts in future games in the series is not ruled out.

Let us remember that during Jim Ryan's tenure as CEO of SIE, the creation of multiple games as a service was promoted. However, these plans have remained in the past, and several projects of this style were canceled. We must not forget that this was the same case of The Last of Us Online. However, Insomniac Games' work, at least from the trailer, looks much more advanced, and almost ready to hit the market.

Considering this is a leak and the project was never announced, Insomniac Games has not shared a statement about this cancellation, and it is likely that they will not do so. On related topics, you can learn more about the leaked Spider-Man games here. Likewise, an alleged trailer for Marvel's Wolverine.

Editor's Note:

Yes ok Spider-Man: The Great Web It looks pretty interesting, we don't know exactly how gaming as a service would have worked. Maybe the gameplay loop wasn't fun, or there were multiple bugs in the progression. At the end of the day, we won't know exactly why this title was canceled, beyond the fact that Insomniac Games is a studio with a lot of work, and adding the support of an experience of this type was perhaps too much for them.

