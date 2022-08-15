Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC seems to have reached fewer players than when the God of Warmaking it the second most played PlayStation PC title.

The game reached 64,893 players yesterday, just under 10k fewer than God of War, according to SteamDB. Horizon Zero Dawn, which was the first major PlayStation title to make the transition to PC, saw 56,557 players at its peak.

The remastered version of Spider-Man is developed by Nixxesacquired by Sony last year, and released for PC on August 12, 2022.

In a PlayStation blog post, Ryan SchneiderHead of Franchise Strategy & Studio Relations of Insomniac Gameshe said: “we’re grateful to our PlayStation Studios studio partner, Nixxes Software, for optimizing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC“.

“Our manufacturing team was thrilled with Nixxes’ collaborative spirit and commitment to quality. We see ourselves a lot when we work with Nixxes“.

So far looks like Spider-Man Remastered will be the 2nd Biggest Launch for PlayStation Studios on Steam / PC. God of War may get to keep the crown All-Time Peak Concurrent Players

• God of War – 73,529

• Spider-Man – 64,893

• Horizon Zero Dawn – 56,557

• Days Gone – 27,450 pic.twitter.com/wm1gwXO3j6 – Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) August 13, 2022



Jurjen Katsmanfounder and senior director of development at Nixxes, commented on the work on the project: “I am extremely pleased with our collaboration with Insomniac for the Marvel’s Spider-Man series, the shared support provided between our teams and their dedication to quality above all is inspiring. ”

