“Spider-man: through the Spider-Verse” was released in theaters and fans of the spider-man hero can now enjoy the second film in the saga starring Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. The Sony Pictures tape and Marvelwho with his first part won a Oscar award, goes all out for this sequel, and the denouement leaves the door open for a catastrophe of colossal proportions in the vast multiverse. What happens at the end of “Across the Spider-Verse”? We tell you WITH SPOILERS.

What happens at the end of “Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse”?

Every Spider-Man must suffer the death of a person close to him.. This is what Miles Morales learns when he arrives on the plane where numerous versions of Spider-Man live. In this way, Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099) reveals that his father will die saving a girl during an attack caused by La Mancha, an event that should not be changed to keep the multiverse stable.

Spider-Man 2099 must find Miles Morales before it’s too late. Photo: Sony Pictures

Of course, Morales, who is barely 15 years old, is not willing to accept his father’s death so easily. And this unleashes a chase and race against time in which Miles must rescue his father and escape the clutches of Miguel before it’s too late. Also, this also makes O’Hara banishes Gwen from the world of arachnids and leave her to her fate.

Thus, in the final minutes of the film, Miles returns home, but realizes that he actually traveled to the universe of the spider that bit him and is left trapped under the clutches of his own evil version: The Marauder. Thus, he finds out that he has come to a world where Spider-Man does not exist and his father was the one who died instead of his uncle.

Miles Morales begins his greatest challenge in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Photo: Sony Pictures

For her part, Gwen Stacy, who is looking for Morales to apologize for having lied to her, uses a device to travel through the multiverse after her exile. However, after failing to find it in her home from her original universe, gather a team of arachnids to find and fight Spider Man 2099.

Meaning of the ending of “Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse”

The end of “Spider-man: through the Spider-Verse” is nothing but the prelude to a much bigger event: “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse”, a film that will make this a trilogy that Sony Pictures plans to close in style. But what can we expect after the last scene of the second part?

Gwen Stacy forms the first rebel group to fight Miguel O’Hara. Photo: Sony Pictures

The items are laid out on the table. The group that Gwen Stacy gathers will be key, since it is the first to arm itself against the regime of Miguel O’Hara, who has assembled an entire army to keep the multiverse stable. This could unleash a multiversal war in which both sides of arachnids would face each other to decide the fate of the Spider-Verse.

For his part, Miles will also have to face his own self from another universe: The Marauder.. In this regard, he will have to fulfill that, while figuring out how to travel back to his own Earth before The Taint unleashes its revenge on him and causes the death of his father. Will Morales be able to escape his enemies and save his father without causing his world to collapse by changing the canon?

