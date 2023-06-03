Serbian President Vučić: the topic of sanctions against Russia was not raised in a conversation with Zelensky

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on TV Prva toldthat their conversation with their Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit lasted about four minutes and they did not discuss sanctions against Russia. He clarified that the republic continues to refuse to introduce restrictive measures against Moscow.

“Why should I impose sanctions? Because he stood for four minutes with Zelensky? And the man didn’t even mention them, he was correct,” the Serbian leader said.

According to him, they were talking about other topics. At the same time, Vučić stressed that Serbia, Russian President Vladimir Putin and anti-Russian sanctions were the only topics of the rest of the summit participants.

Earlier, Aleksandar Vucic promised not to impose sanctions against Russia as long as Belgrade has the opportunity to pursue a sovereign policy. He noted that Serbia is pursuing an independent and independent policy. Prior to that, he emphasized that Belgrade would not allow anyone to influence its foreign policy.