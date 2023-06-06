Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Doubts still hang over the future of the Argentine star, “legend” Lionel Messi, given that he has not yet finally decided on who he will go to this summer, to complete the remainder of his football career, after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain officially expired.

And press sources closely related to the star, who won 7 golden balls, stated that “Al-Barghout” prefers in his heart to return to his old club Barcelona and tries to give the Catalans a greater opportunity to arrange his papers so that he can return him again to his home, but at the same time he does not want to completely turn his back on Al-Hilal Saudi Club. Who proposed to him a fabulous offer exceeding 500 million euros annually.

The Argentine star and his representatives, led by his father Jorge, who is at the same time his agent, are trying to search for solutions, as his father has already met Juan Laporta, president of Barcelona club, at his home, but without cutting off contact with the Saudi side in order to reach a “formula” that does not deprive the Argentine star of the superstitious contract. Proposed by the Crescent.

But because Messi cannot be associated with two clubs at the same time, he has come up with a surprising solution, as the global goal website says that the world champion crowned with the 2022 World Cup asked Al Hilal officials to postpone contracting with him for a year, so that he could play one last season with the club of his life and his first love. Barcelona, ​​however, this proposal did not like the Saudi officials, according to the newspaper "Sport", because they do not want to wait another year. But if Messi insists on returning this summer to Barcelona, ​​​​the Saudis may not object, but in this case they will change the terms of the contract completely, and it will not be with the same sums and privileges as the current "two-year contract at an amount ranging between 500 and 600 million euros."

Thus, Messi finds himself – and speaking to Goal.com – facing a real problem, and the question remains: Does he prefer the financial side for the remainder of his football career, as did Frenchman Karim Benzema, who left Real Madrid this summer? Or will he choose the “call of his heart” and strive with all his might to return to the “Camp Nou”. So far, Messi has not decided anything definitively, and he may reach his final decision within a few days.