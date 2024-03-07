After months of waiting, the big update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 It is now available. Here we can enjoy a New Game+, as well as additional costumes, the ability to change the time of day, and we have access to a developers menu that can corrupt your game and eliminate your trophy progressionalthough the latter is actually a bug for which a solution is already being worked on.

Through social networks, multiple fans reported unexpected access to a developer menu in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 after the arrival of the new update to the game. While you can still enjoy the game without any problem, Accessing this menu, prohibited to the general public, may corrupt your saved games and trophy progress.. This is what Insomniac Games commented on the matter:

“We are aware that the latest game update may have inadvertently allowed access to a game development menu. There is a review on the way. Please note that using this menu could corrupt your save games and trophy progress. “There is no risk associated with playing the game as intended.”

⚠️ We're aware the latest game update may have inadvertently allowed access to a development game menu. There's a hotfix on the way. Please note that using this menu could corrupt your saves and trophy progress. There is no risk associated with playing the game as intended. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 7, 2024

Fortunately, Insomniac Games is already working on a solution for this problem. Considering that we are talking about a serious problem, it is very likely that they will provide a patch at some point this or next week. Remember that the problems are only caused when entering the developers menu, so you should avoid this completely, and enjoy the experience as such. On related topics, you can learn more about the content of this update here. Similarly, Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire it could be a reality.

Editor's Note:

This is a serious problem. It's one thing to include something that shouldn't be part of an update, and another to jeopardize all the content and progress a player has made. Let's hope the solution comes before someone makes a mistake they will regret.

Via: Insomniac Games