Last night, the 24/7 broadcast of the reality show captured the moment when Rodrigo Romeh and Maripily Rivera shared in the suite's jacuzzi of the leader. The contestants got into the tub tied to each other, completing the weekly test, and gave themselves a gentle massage, while reflecting on life.
The scene of Maripily massaging Romeh's back, and of the athlete rubbing the Puerto Rican businesswoman's back, has not yet been broadcast in the daily program The House of the Famous. It will be today afternoon when Jimena Gállego and Nacho Lozano show the suggestive sequence to viewers.
The other 'moorings' of The house of the famous
While the leader's suite provides the setting for a story to develop between Maripily and Romeh, the other contestants also face the test of being tied down and trying to carry out their daily activities. Which has caused certain friction. One of the odd couples united for this test is the duo formed by Alfredo Adame and Pedro “La Divaza” Figueira .
The other couples were made up of:
- Robbie Mora and Aleska Genesis
- Ariadna Gutiérrez and Lupillo Rivera
- Silvia “La Bronca” del Valle and Clovis Nienow
- Alana Lliteras and Cristina Porta
- José Reyes “La Melaza” and Guty Carrera
#house #famous #spicy #scene #Maripily #Romeh #aired
Leave a Reply