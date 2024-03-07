With Rodrigo Romeh as leader and Maripily Rivera as his companion in the suite, The cfamous handle on Telemundo became the scene of a suggestive scene. The meeting between the Puerto Rican businesswoman and the bodybuilding champion in the jacuzzi is causing a lot of talk, even though it has not been broadcast on the program that is breaking audience records.

Last night, the 24/7 broadcast of the reality show captured the moment when Rodrigo Romeh and Maripily Rivera shared in the suite's jacuzzi of the leader. The contestants got into the tub tied to each other, completing the weekly test, and gave themselves a gentle massage, while reflecting on life.

In the seventh week of the contest, in which a celebrity can win a briefcase with US$200,000, it was the public that chose Maripily to accompany Rodrigo Romeh in the suite. In the nights they have been sleeping together, both have shown that they feel a lot of trust and connectionWhile some say their union is like “mother and son,” others wonder if something more could arise between them.

Maripily Rivera and Rodrigo Romeh got into the jacuzzi tied up. Photo:Instagram @maripilyoficial / Telemundo Share

The scene of Maripily massaging Romeh's back, and of the athlete rubbing the Puerto Rican businesswoman's back, has not yet been broadcast in the daily program The House of the Famous. It will be today afternoon when Jimena Gállego and Nacho Lozano show the suggestive sequence to viewers.

The other 'moorings' of The house of the famous

While the leader's suite provides the setting for a story to develop between Maripily and Romeh, the other contestants also face the test of being tied down and trying to carry out their daily activities. Which has caused certain friction. One of the odd couples united for this test is the duo formed by Alfredo Adame and Pedro “La Divaza” Figueira .

