The Verona remains in Serie A and Spezia relegated to Serie B. This is the response of the play-off played at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, in which the Venetians won 3-1. Faraoni scored for the Gialloblù in the 5th minute and Ngonge with a brace in the 26th and 38th minute. Ampadu’s momentary 1-1 in the 15th minute was useless for the Ligurians. In the 68th minute Faraoni was sent off for hand ball in the area and a penalty for Spezia but Nzola made a mistake and was unable to reopen the match.

Read also

The match

Ready to go and after five minutes the play-off is unlocked: the defense of Spezia reads the Gialloblù attack very badly, which wedges into the area with Lazovic, whose cross at the far post finds Faraoni completely free, who moves the ball to the right and kicks sure blow, beating Dragowski innocent, also thanks to the mocking deviation of Ampadu. The cold goal hits Spezia, which enters a state of total confusion: Hellas enters vigorously in the following minutes, looking for an encore, but the lack of precision costs Zaffaroni’s team to double.

The La Spezia maneuver seems rather confused and not very effective, but in the quarter of an hour luck also works on the side of Semplici’s team. After a series of crosses in the area, Ampadu controlled the penalty area from outside and sent off a very powerful shot which, aided by Magnani’s deflection, went under the crossbar. Ephemeral joy for the Ligurians because then Ngonge takes the chair, one of the cover men of the second part of the championship for the Veronese, who directs the match in just over ten minutes. First, in the 26th minute, he found the new advantage after a nice exchange with Djuric, then, in the 38th minute, he went it alone, aimed at Ampadu and kicked with his left foot, beating Dragowksi for the third time.

Simple does not change and Spezia returns to the field with the same men, as well as Verona. Zurkowski frightens Montipò who saves himself with a super save, then the Eagles change, insert Verde and move to 4-3-3. The match continued without great chances, until a key episode of the match, in the 68th minute: Shomurodov flies into the area, overtakes Montipò for the 3-2 but Faraoni intervenes with his arm and denies the Uzbek the goal. Orsato intervenes, who sends off the author of the first goal and concedes a penalty to Spezia, who has the chance to change his destiny on Nzola’s foot, but Montipò exalts himself and even saves the penalty. Spezia doesn’t give up, they throw themselves forward with the strength of desperation but still find themselves facing the Montipò block, which they first save on Shomurodov, then with a super reflex prevents the 3-2 again in Ampadu, who also hits the crossbar in recovery.