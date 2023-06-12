













Starfield shows its huge universe in its preview of Xbox Showcase 2023

Well, they complied and gave a lot of information about Starfield which will surely interest you, the point is that the first thing came in a huge first trailer which gives you a good idea of ​​everything you can do. At first glance, it appears to be 10 times larger than itself. skyrim.

Now, of all that they announced, there were some details that attracted a lot of attention. For example, this “open universe” RPG is going to have companions – we’ve already seen at least 5 new ones – and romance options.

Bethesda He said that you will be able to recruit companions to accompany you on the adventure. They will even be part of the crew of your ship. Several of them you will be able to meet as the story progresses, in space ports or hire them to be part of your crew.

Now, you could also have some romantic activities with these companions. We do not know how much this section will be open, especially in sexual orientation.

Starfield confirms its first expansion

Beyond everything revealed during its post-air broadcast Xbox Showcase, Bethesda revealed that Starfield will have a post-launch DLC called Shatterd Space.

Do not lose sight of the fact that this was a really small announcement, but we already know that if it is for content, the adventure in space will not stop. On the other hand, it is also important to point out that you will be able to access this content if you purchase the Constellation Edition of this game.

Another detail that this collector’s edition will have is that it will come with 5 days of early access, a detail that seems to have already become fashionable, but that the most nailed fans will surely already be savoring.

How many Starfield planets will you be able to land on?

According to the information disclosed during the Starfield Direct We will have more than a thousand planets where you can land. Players will be able to review the planets earlier in order to review all the resources to build and craft, as well as place settlements.

On the other hand, the planets in this Bethesda game are procedurally generated, a detail that helps make the game so great. This, in the words of Sarah Bond of Bethesdais one of the most important RPG ever made.

Don't forget that this title will go on sale on September 6 exclusively for Xbox Series X | S and PC.