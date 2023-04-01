Skiing | Krista Pärmäkoski was left behind for silver in the WC relay – the continuation of her career is open: “You can’t know”

The anchor of Ikaalisten Urheilijde pushed his team to silver in the Championship. Jasmi Joensuu, the anchor of the Vantaa Ski Association, also succeeded on the slopes of Inari.

Cross-country skiing lasting successes Krista Pärmäkoski The trophy cabinet was filled again on Saturday, when he anchored the relay trio of Ikaalist athletes to the silver medal at the Championship in Inari. Pärmäkoski started the five-kilometer free section in third place, twenty seconds behind Anni Alakoski of Kainuu Ski Club.

“Skiing felt bad. I had to start fast because I knew Jasmin would follow. I thought no farts would be given. However, there was a small difference,” Pärmäkoski said.

The anchor of the Vantaa Ski Club he mentioned Jasmi Joensuu started his leg in fourth place, 8.8 seconds after Pärmäkoski. Pärmäkoski quickly reached Alakoski, which also had to be passed by Joensuu. This is how the Kainuu Ski Club missed out on a medal.

“It felt good on the feet and movement. It was nice to ski when the skis worked well too. The weather was choppy, but the same for everyone. Wonderful winter weather, so what could be more wonderful,” Joensuu said.

Vantaa’s bronze team skied in addition to Joensuu Anni Kainulainen and Rebecca Immonen.

“A medal is always a medal. Many teams have several women from the national team. We only have one. A good medal for the team”, underlined Joensuu.

Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu won the SM gold with the team Vilma Nissinen, Eveliina Piippo and Jasmin Kähärä. Ikaalinen was behind the winners by 50.2 seconds and Vantaa by 1.05.9 minutes.

Pärmäkoskea pleased teammates Hilla Niemelän and Katariina Longan performance.

“Hilla started really well, and Katan was good to continue. I thought Kata was preyin’Rebbe‘ [Immonen], but it passed. It was a decisive game move that Jasmi couldn’t get to my pees as an anchor.

The continuation of Pärmäkoski’s career has been talked about in skiing circles. The skier has not told the public about his decision, whether his career will continue next season.

Was this your last SM post?

“You can’t know”, the 12-time medalist of the competition answered.

On Sunday, in Inari, the final trips of the season’s ski championships will be held free of charge. Men ski 50 and women 30 kilometers on heavy slopes. Joensuu is still thinking about his participation.

“I think I’m not on the line, I’m going home. My mind is getting tired. We have to see if I can be persuaded to the line. It’s been a good two days and it’s nice, but mentally I’m tired at the end of a long season,” said Joensuu, who is still participating in the Finnish Cup in Rovaniemi.