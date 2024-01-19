Recently, two men from New York filed a lawsuit against Madonna for showing up more than two hours late at one of the tour concerts Celebration. The singer's lack of punctuality has brought her legal problems in the past.

Michael Fellows, from Brooklyn, and Jonathan Hadden, from the Bronx, were present last December 13 at the Barclays Center, where the tour concert Celebration Madonna's performance was scheduled to start at 8:30 PM, according to the information printed on the tickets. However, the singer of Like a virgin He didn't go on stage until around 10:45 P.M..

After the concert was delayed, the men left the venue around 1 AM and “faced limited public transportation, limited use of ride-sharing, and/or increased costs,” it says. the lawsuit filed against Madonna, Live Nation and Barclays Center, last Wednesday before a federal court in Brooklyn.

As stated ABC Newsthe plaintiffs accuse the organizers of the concert for their “unfair, unfair and/or deceptive commercial practices”since they consider that they were aware that the singer would not start her show at the specified and announced time, which is why they argue that there was a breach of contract.

Besides, This lawsuit seeks to be classified as a class action, since Fellows and Hadden believe that other concerts on this same tour have started with a similar delay. The document presented to the court does not specify the compensation that the accusing party seeks to receive for damages caused by the late start of the presentation.

The plaintiffs allege that the delay also affected their activities the next day, as they had work in the morning.

The other lawsuits against Madonna for starting her concerts late



The lawsuit filed regarding the delay of the tour concert Celebrationfrom December 13, 2023 in New York could find support in other legal actions that the singer has received for starting her performances later than announced to the public.

during the tour Madame XIn 2019, Madonna was sued several times for starting her presentations late, according to a compilation made by the aforementioned media. In November of that year, a Florida man named Nate Hollander filed a lawsuit against the American singer and the company Live Nation, claiming that they had moved the concert schedule too late for him to attend.

Along those same lines, in February 2020, a couple of people in New York, Andrew Panos and Antonio Velotta They sued Madonna, Live Nation and the Brooklyn Academy of Music for the delay of more than two hours at the beginning of the concert corresponding to the tour Madame X. In July, the couple dropped the lawsuit, after reaching an agreement not specified in court documents.