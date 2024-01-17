La Spezia – Now it's official: Filip Jagiello he is a new player for Spezia Calcio. The eagle company announced it through an official note. The Polish midfielder arrives from Genoa. The formula is that of the loan.

“Spezia Calcio – we read – announces that it has acquired on a temporary basis from Genoa the sporting performances of the Polish footballer”, who will remain on the shores of the Gulf of Poets until the end of the season. The midfielder will provide D'Angelo with “running, quality, technique, experience and vision of the game”. He will wear the jersey number 97 and will be added to a department that already sees the presence of Bandinelli, Salvatore Esposito, Cassata and Kouda.

Born in 1997 in Lubin, Poland, he first kicked the ball for the Zaglebie team. In 2019 he moved to Italy. Genoa gave him the chance to make his Serie A debut before moving to Brescia. With the Swallows shirt he made a total of 62 appearances, 9 goals and 7 assists. “After returning to Liguria in the 2022/23 season, he proved to be one of the great protagonists of Genoa's return to the top flight, totaling 34 appearances, 4 goals and 2 assists.”