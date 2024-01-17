🦅🤑 OFFERS FROM EUROPE FOR PLAYERS FROM AMERICA

And Baños says the doors are open! 🚨

👉 ATTENTION, because it is said that America could receive an offer for Henry FROM MLS 🇺🇸#LUP pic.twitter.com/dVU9tXSGvI

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) January 17, 2024