Yesterday, Santiago Baños declared that since this week, the América team has begun to receive offers from Europe for several of its stars. The sports president of the Coapa team pointed out that at this moment the closest to leaving is the Spaniard Alvaro Fidalgowho wants to return to football on the old continent thinking about being able to compete for a place within his team.
Santiago assured that, true to its custom, the club will not stop the players' dreams of going to compete at a higher sporting level, beyond the fact that the idea is to keep the squad intact. Thus, in addition to Álvaro, there are three other figures from Coapa that can fly from the nest this same month of January, being Caceres, Brian Rodriguez and Julian Quiñones the pieces by André Jardine that already have an open market in Europe, according to progress Fox Sports.
In America they will support their sales as long as several scenarios are met, first, that the clubs of interest comply with the established prices and according to information from Fox Sports, none of the 4 players with offers from the old continent will go below a figure of 10 million dollars. Second, that the capital team has time and can find quality spare parts within the international market.
Of the 4 players surveyed, those who have the best chance of leaving today are Cáceres and Fidalgo, while the scenario for Brian Rodríguez and Julián remains calmer, since they are the two men who have the fewest suitors.
