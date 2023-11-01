Spice – «I will make some choices, I don’t call it a turnover. I will certainly give space to many players.” Nestled between the draw with Cosenza and the challenge against Cremonese, Massimiliano Alvini’s Spezia is expected in the round of 32 of the Italian Cup. He will visit Sassuolo, in a match that last year had points up for grabs for Serie A.

Five months after the playoffs lost toHellas Verona, the eaglets return to Reggio Emilia. Back then, staying in Serie A was at stake, today it was the passage of the round in the national cup. «The road towards Sassuolo is clear – continues Alvini -. The word turnover is not correct, I will make choices. Surely, it will be an opportunity to show off. All kids will have this opportunity. I see them in training, they are growing and will have other chances during the season.”

Who will definitely not take the field is Filippo Bandinelli. The former Empoli midfielder came off halfway through the match against Cremonese. A shoulder problem forced him to make the switch. And in Reggio Emilia Alvini will not be able to count on him. «We’ll see if he recovers for Cremonese – admits the coach -. Muhl is also not available for the cup. Instead, let’s recover Hristov. The defender is available. Green made differentiated. Luckily the MRI showed that he only has fatigue, there is no lesson.”