Spice – More than six and a half million losses, however, compared to a positive net worth of seven and a half million euros. Spezia Calcio has communicated the approval of the financial statements closed last June 2023 by the shareholders’ meeting.

The field left room for numbers. The budget, which was previously “prepared and approved by the board of directors”, highlights first of all two data. The first: a “loss for the period of 6.9 million euros”. Minor, however, compared to that of the 2021-2022 financial year equal to 17.7 million euros. The second: a “positive net worth of 7.5 million euros”.

But that is not all. Through a precise and timely press release, Spezia Calcio went into detail. The value of seasonal production “stands at around 65 million euros”. An increase of 24 million compared to the previous year. And this thanks to significant capital gains, amounting to approximately 23 million. But also to a “slight increase in commercial revenues, while television revenues remain in line with the last season”.

At the same time, however, there was also an “increase in production costs, amounting to 69 million, an increase of eleven compared to the previous year”. The reasons, explains the Via Melara club, are attributable to “the increase in personnel costs”, essentially attributable to first team members. The club also specified that during the financial year “depreciation of approximately 11 million and devaluations of the players’ multi-year rights were carried out for approximately 3.8 million. The write-downs refer to players sold after the end of the financial year (July/August 2023) at a lower figure than their book value and therefore written down as of 30 June 2023, as required by current legislation.”

The season which ended last June was characterized “as well as by the sale of some important players, but also by new investments”. In fact, “important purchases” arrived in the January market. But also from an “infrastructural” point of view Spezia Calcio has made “huge investments for the Alberto Picco stadium”. The significant financial support, therefore, manifested itself “with capital payments of 13.2 million euros”.