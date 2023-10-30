The sixth time is the charm. After five failed attempts at a comeback, the Ibex-35 finally manages to recover 9,000 points, at the beginning of a week that will be marked by the meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the United States. The market consensus expects that the institution monetary policy to maintain the pause in the current cycle of interest rate increases.

With the strength of the labor market and the better performance of GDP than expected, all attention will be on Jerome Powell’s speech, which is expected to be aggressive in letting the market know that, despite the stoppage in increases, there may be more increases if so they consider it necessary.

Pending the outcome of this Wednesday’s meeting, the Ibex-35 led the increases in Europe, with a rise of 1% to 9,013 points, driven above all by the push of the banks. Sabadell continues its good streak and rises another 3.8% to 1.18 euros per share, followed by Santander, which rose 2.5%.

Only Unicaja distanced itself from these advances, with losses of 3.2% at the close after disappointing with its results until September. Specifically, the entity earned 285 million euros, barely 5% more despite the current environment of high rates that has boosted the results of large entities to record levels.

The geopolitical tension due to the conflict between Hamas and Israel gives way to a truce in oil prices. The barrel of Brent, the benchmark in Europe, suffers a strong correction of more than 3% to stand at $86.48. For its part, the American West Texas is around 82.5 euros.