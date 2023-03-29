The story of the man with 550 children was known by international media, who registered some complaints that will be filed against the subject who would have donated sperm for hundreds of pregnancies.

This is a 41-year-old man who lives in the Netherlands and who, apparently, He has dedicated himself in recent years to visiting all the clinics in that country and its surroundings in search of selling his semen to be used in artificial inseminations.

The regulation in this type of practice determines that a person can only donate their fluids maximum 25 times or help up to 12 families in the process.

However, the man would have donated his sperm in local and foreign hospitalsresulting in 550 children in various countries.

550 women would have received artificial insemination treatment with the man’s sperm.

The complaint is led by the Donorkind Foundation and one of the inseminated mothers, who they discovered that the man was lying when asked about the number of times he had participated in the donation.

The judicial process will be brought before a court in the Netherlands and the man will be denounced for cheating women around the world and lying about their background in the reproductive process.

According to information shared by the foundation, the man used social networks and meeting platforms to meet couples interested in conceiving a child by artificial insemination and contacted them to offer them his sperm.

“If I had known that he had already had more than a hundred children, I would never have chosen him. When I think about the consequences that this could have for my son, I am left with a bad body and I am uncertain about his future: how many more children will there be? In conversations with the donor, many mothers have asked him to stop, but nothing helps“Commented one of the inseminated women in dialogue with the El Mundo medium.

For his part, the defense of the victims says that it represents a danger to the mental health of the children who were conceived in this way and that your health may be at risk.

In 2017, an association of gynecologists in the Netherlands had already warned of the situation and at that time 102 children born from the same donor had been registered. The man was banned from said procedure.

However, the subject began visiting clinics in Ukraine and Denmark to offer his services and ignore the restriction placed on him in the Netherlands.

Experts in that country fear that there will be cases of endogamy or incest and They ask that all the semen samples that the man has left stored in reproduction clinics be destroyed.

