The singer-songwriter Melissa Galindooriginally from Culiacán, state of Sinaloa, Mexico, who a few years ago participated in the musical program La Voz México, made the decision to report the singer Kalimba to the corresponding authoritiesone of the members of the group OV7of course sexual abuse. This would have happened three years ago, after a concert given by M’balia Marichal’s brother in Monterrey, Nuevo León, to which he invited her to open the show.

Through a statement, the law firm Riojas Orozco Castañón y Asociadosexternalized that on March 16 of this year, Melissa Galindo made the public complaint for the crime of aggravated sexual abuse through her social networks“after this, Melissa was revictimized by various people on the same social networks, as well as the media and even his attacker and legal team”.

The legal representatives of the Sinaloan singer Melissa Galindo stated that the victims do not speak when society wants them to, but when they feel the need and strength to do so, “and that can take years; even longer when the career and professional future of it depends on the aggressor. In the same way, we do not owe empathy to any person who decides to repeat their criminal actions.”

We inform you that Melissa Galindo decided to legally denounce her attacker before the corresponding authorities, for the crime of aggravated sexual abuse.

The law firm Riojas Orozco Castañón y Asociados, highlighted that in Mexico, women do not recognize violence due to its normalization and that to question the actions of each woman in one of these situations is not knowing the reality of a country .

“There are no victim manuals, not all of them recognize it at that moment, not all of them tell it out of fear and many even share a home with their attacker, that does not make their story less valid. It is unfortunate and an attack on freedom of expression of the victims, wanting to publicly violate under the threat of legal action for raising their voices, with “hundreds of evidence” that are used in a tendentious way and that does not go according to the chronology that Melissa recounts”.

Through a video shared on their social networks, Melissa Galindo told that after that concert of kalimba In Monterrey, Nuevo León, several of the singer’s guests went to a club, however, she preferred to go to rest at the hotel, being accompanied by him. Supposedly, when they were in a van, the OV7 member improperly touched his intimate part.

“Suddenly I felt that something touched my vagina, that is, his hand ran up my vagina and it was like I went into shock, I closed myself off, but I didn’t say anything, maybe it was unintentional, why am I making a mess, I’m with his people, with his team, unprotected and not even in the case of making a mess”. Subsequently, she would have told him: “let’s go upstairs to a cog … quickly, nobody will find out, I’m black, how you like it.”

Kalimba Kadjaly Marichal Ibar40 years old and originally from Mexico City, will sue Melissa Galindo for moral damages. In an interview for “Ventaneando”, the lawyer Eliser García Madgonel reported: “he hires my services precisely because he is no longer willing to allow his image to continue to be damaged as they have done, he and his closest team hired me to promote This lawsuit for non-material damage. I must tell you that since the video came out, we have given ourselves the task of collecting around 120 pieces of evidence, including testimonies, conversations, evidence of facts, some expert opinions in the sense of calculating the economic damage that he has suffered Kalimba’s career”.