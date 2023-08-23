Of Health editorial

A study by the University of Trieste indicates that people with neurodegenerative diseases find it difficult to keep their body temperature constant and moreover often fail to perceive the environmental conditions

People with neurodegenerative conditions, in particular dementia and Alzheimer’s

may be particularly at risk during heat waves. This is demonstrated by a study by the University of Trieste, carried out in collaboration with the Environmental Neurology Specialty Group of the World Federation of Neurology and published in the scientific journal Current Alzheimer Research. This is the first review that has collected and analyzed all the literature dedicated to the topic.

Thermoregulation Among the numerous negative effects that neurodegenerative pathologies can have on cognitive and functional abilities there is a reduced thermoregulation capacity of the body, especially in the elderly. For this reason, if subjected to strong heat waves, Alzheimer’s patients or those suffering from dementia may not be able to maintain their body temperature constant, thus exposing themselves to greater risks than other people. Also, global warming may be indirectly associated with development of diseases, for example, kidney or infectiouswhich can further damage the health of frail individuals. See also Bill Gates, the warning about covid and new variant risk

Hospitalizations and mortality Based on the data in the literature, it emerges that during heat waves they are precisely the elderly and those with chronic conditionsincluding cognitive impairments, to report a higher risk of hospitalization and mortality – points out Alex Buoite Stella, researcher in human physiology at the University of Trieste and first author of the study —. Even small increases in ambient temperature, especially with high humidity rates, can reduce thermoregulatory effectiveness in some of these conditions, making it more difficult to lose heat both through physiological and behavioral responses.

Nervous system The increasingly intense and frequent periods of heat represent a risk factor for frail people, but above all they have a negative effect on the central nervous systemstarting from “heatstroke”, in combination with the risk of dehydrationwith more serious effects on people already partially affected by neurodegenerative diseases such as cognitive impairment and Parkinson’s – he adds Paolo Manganotti, professor of Neurology at the University of Trieste, director of the neurological clinic of the Giuliano Isontina University Health Company and coordinator of the study —. important to be aware of having to deal with this additional seasonal environmental risk factorwith suitable strategies that are tailored to the person. See also Joint stiffness upon waking? The first alarm bell of a rheumatic disease

Heat stress Physiologically, people with cognitive impairments and neurodegenerative diseases are at risk of being affected by heatwaves through various mechanisms, such as heat stress which could lead to an increase in neuronal toxicity, oxidative stress and neuroinflammation. If concomitant, these effects could promote the accumulation of amyloid beta peptide and tau proteinmolecules believed to be responsible for Alzheimer’s disease. Also people with Alzheimer’s disease may have it altered circadian patternsi.e. changes in body temperature throughout the day different from the physiological ones and manifest thermoregulation abnormalitiesthat is, the body has difficulty raising or lowering the temperature to adapt to environmental conditions.

Risk perception Behavioral factors also contribute to the greater difficulty of people with cognitive impairment and neurodegenerative diseases in coping with extreme heat: for example an alteration in the perception of risk and in the ability to take care of oneself. It has been hypothesized that the sharp increase in deaths among people with severe cognitive deficits (dementias of various origins, including those resulting from stroke or Alzheimer’s disease) during heat waves could be caused by theinability of a person to perceive environmental conditions, the threshold of suffering and listen to physiological defense mechanismsincluding thirst. Some drugs can then affect thermoregulatory responses and in particular sweatingwhich is altered with consequent difficulty for the body to disperse heat. See also Covid Italy today, 38,168 infections and 345 deaths: last week's bulletin

Strategies International research has taken seriously the problem of effects of climate change on health – concludes Alex Buoite Stella -. Starting from the physiological models of the body’s responses to thermal stress, it is therefore possible identify the optimal strategies to mitigate the risks of heat-related diseasesthrough the tools and objectives of personalized medicine and thanks to the support of new technologies.