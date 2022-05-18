Spelunky 2 will be available as a free trial on Nintendo Switch from next week – for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

From 25th May, subscribers will be able to download the full game and access it for a week – until 31st May.

This is part of Nintendo’s Game Trial series, in which full games are available for free for a limited time.

Spelunky 2 sees you exploring the moon in search of your missing family members, with more of the randomized levels, challenges, and treasures of the original.

The game received a rare Essential in our Spelunky 2 review, noting “a legendary game gets a legendary sequel”.

If you’re planning on getting through as much of the game as possible in just one week, you’ll be needing our Spelunky 2 tips and tricks.