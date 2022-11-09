The Ajman Transport Authority confirmed that out of its keenness to provide distinguished and high-quality services, and to keep pace with and meet the needs of customers’ requirements, the Speed ​​Center for Vehicle Testing and Registration provides its services throughout the week from Sunday to Thursday from 7:30 in the morning until 9:00 in the evening .

And on Friday, during the morning period from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm, and during the evening period (for vehicle inspection service only) from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm.

On Saturdays, from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm, for vehicle inspection services only.

As part of the authority’s keenness to achieve its strategy in raising the level of customers’ satisfaction with their experience with the services of the Speed ​​Center, a digital payment feature has been provided to pay the examination fees and receive the digital certificate via text messages, in order to avoid waiting and dealing with the service employee.