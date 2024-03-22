For lovers of green and/or specially composed BMWs, today's BMW E46 used car from Marktplaats is a special option.

We're probably not saying anything crazy when we say that the E46 generation of the BMW 3 Series is one for enthusiasts. It already was when it first hit the market, but it's always been a great generation of 3er Reihe stayed. If you want to own one, you can certainly find a silver or black one in some places with some nice options on it, for not that much.

Individual

The nice thing about cars in BMW's price range, however, is that the options list goes further than you could ever imagine. One is certainly not the same, especially when it comes to special paint colors and color combinations. What do you think of the E46 in Arizona Sun Metallic that was recently treated? A car that is diametrically opposed to this is today's BMW 3 Series E46 used car.

Individual Meergrün

Why we included it: it was a special body color and interior combination based on a BMW E46 pre-LCI. That's today too. However, the orange one was a manual 323i (six-in-line) with many exterior and comfort options, thick rims, and the only thing that was not orange were the indicator glasses. In that respect, the contrast couldn't be greater.

To start with: the exterior and interior combo is also special. Not orange, though Individual Meergrün (393) was chosen for this BMW E46 occasion. And yes, this is also a pre-LCI model, and yes, it also has a fabric (!) interior that matches the exterior. So much for the similarities between this and the orange one.

Base

Besides the color, it seems as if the original buyer of this BMW E46 used car in 1999 did not need that much. No transparent flashing light glasses, so you don't have to worry about the @Jaapiyo–approved gets orange indicators. The standard Style 46 rims were also more than enough, those wonderful 15-inch rims that make it look like you are driving on regular steel rims with BMW caps (which you more or less do). Sprayed exterior parts? Not at all. Sliding/tilting roof? Nope. Parking sensors? Are you crazy. Fog lights? Um, yes, that one. Oh yes, and what this green one does have, unlike the one painted in Arizona Sun: electrically adjustable seats with memory function!

318i

With a specification like this BMW E46 occasion, you secretly hope that this is a manual 330i. We can burst that bubble for you: it is a 318i, with the M43B19 on board. That is indeed a four-cylinder and it is indeed 1.9 liters in size, which produces a real 118 hp. The first owner, a Portuguese by the way, was probably not a racing type, because the M43 is linked to the four-speed automatic transmission.

To buy

A BMW E46 is a BMW E46, but the enormous contrast between different examples is wonderfully visible. This BMW E46 occasion is very special. If it's your thing, then it's probably a good option anyway. As mentioned, this car crossed over to the Netherlands after a Portuguese adventure in 2019. How exciting this adventure was is not too bad: there are only 66,556 km on the odometer. Not bad for a car from 1999.

The asking price of 8,950 euros is quite a bit for an E46, but for the composition and condition it is quite a fair amount. Then buy!

