The demonstration of medical specialists against the Mur: “We are underpaid and with few rights”

In Italy there is a lack of doctors and those who want to specialize report being mistreated by the institutions, with cumbersome procedures for accessing training and contracts that are almost 25 years old. For this reason, the specialists met in Rome, a stone’s throw from the Ministry of the University, for an event organized by the three most representative entities of medical specialists ANAAO Youth, ALS And GMI.

It is the first of a series of initiatives aimed at raising awareness in the political, academic and civil world of the problems that an entire generation of young doctors have to face and to propose adequate solutions. Young doctors ask to open a reform phase which “archives the current classification of the medical resident, stuck in 1999 and light years away from all his European colleagues”. A classification which, they denounce, makes him more similar to a student than to a professional.

The ‘salary’ of a specialist today amounts to 1,300 per month net of university fees, Enpam, Order of Doctors And mandatory insurancebut the young doctors also report delays in the timetable established by the recruitment notice which leads them to have only 14 days to move and find a home and to have fewer extraordinary slots to be able to be assigned the school most suited to them.

