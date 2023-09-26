She has been accused of knowing the truth since 2016: Raffaella, Adamo’s wife, responds to the controversy like this

After the latest rumors that have spread, the wife of Adam he decided to break the silence. A few hours ago, the news emerged that Raffaella already knew in 2016 that her husband was still alive, as she would have filed a complaint against the man.

But the woman explained that after a report received about Adamo, she had contacted the Italian consulate in Athens, to find out if her husband was really still alive and living in Greece, but he had received a negative response.

After a report from Adamo in Greece, I contacted the Italian Consulate in Athens in 2019 to confirm his presence on Greek territory and was told that there was no trace of him there.

This is the woman’s response after the controversy of the last few hours. Guest on the TV program Who has seen, Raffaella had explained that she had started the divorce proceedings, 10 years after Adamo’s disappearance. But her lawyer discovered that her husband was not considered a deceased man and was not considered a missing man, because in 2022 he had filed a required to be an Italian citizen residing in Greece. Since that moment, the story has achieved incredible media hype.

Adamo did not want to leave any statements

The correspondents of the TV program Who has seen they tracked down Adam in Greece and tried to interview him. But the man is refused to make a statement and avoided the cameras. He wants to be left alone. Faced with the news, Raffaella commented as follows:

I will not contact him, he is not a man and he is not a father.

Their daughters, now grown up, were minors at the time. Adam never looked for them. The Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation and charged the man with violation of family obligationsboth towards his wife and two daughters.