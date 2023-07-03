The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology announced that all companies under the umbrella of the “National Added Value” program run by the ministry will start obtaining special prices to ship their products that have obtained the program’s certificate on board “Etihad Airways” flights, starting from the first of next July until the first of October. 2023, under a partnership between the Ministry and the Etihad Aviation Group.

The ministry said that the industrial and service companies that are members of the national added value program will benefit from a reduction in freight costs during that period, in addition to access to a large network of chartered and scheduled Etihad Airways services to Europe, North and South America, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent and Africa using passenger aircraft. And shipping goods only, which enhances the ease of access of Emirati products to foreign markets faster, in addition to including welcome miles for companies that have obtained the program’s certificate, valid for two months, from the first of August until the end of next September.

The Ministry affirmed its keenness to expand the application of the added national value program, which is currently being implemented by 28 federal and local government agencies and major national companies, to include new sectors, in line with the strategic objectives of the Ministry, most notably enhancing the competitive capabilities of local manufacturers and service providers, and enhancing their access to regional markets. And new international projects, in addition to stimulating investments in the industrial and service sectors, which contributes to increasing local content in local supply chains.

And the “Etihad Aviation Group” joined the “National Added Value” program in 2021, and from then on it gives local suppliers and Emirati companies that provide products and services in the field of aviation and its services priority in their purchase, after competitive conditions are available at the commercial level, and prices are considered The current preference is a complementary element of the agreement with the Ministry towards more support and empowerment for local manufacturers and suppliers.