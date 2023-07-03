Primavalle murder, Michelle could have been saved: “She didn’t die immediately”

New details emerge on the murder of Primavalle: as revealed by the killer, in fact, Michelle Causo did not die immediately with her tormentor who waited for his victim to stop breathing before starting to think about how to get rid of the body, found later in a trolley next to some bins.

“She didn’t die right away, she was shaking all over. She was having seizures,” the 17-year-old said, according to what was revealed by The messengerduring his last interrogation at the end of which his arrest was validated.

As to why he didn’t help the victim, the killer replied to the investigating judge: “I knew they would arrest me, it was late now. I waited for her to die to then dispose of the body ”.

“I had to pay her some joints, I didn’t have the money and she was furious. I saw the knife and used it. But I didn’t want to kill her,” the boy later declared.

What happened next is pretty sketchy. The killer leaves his home with Michelle Causo’s body still inside, goes to a supermarket located near his house, takes a trolley and then returns to his apartment.

Here, he wraps the girl’s corpse in a black bag and transports the young woman’s body with the trolley near some dumpsters several hundred meters from his home, which is why the young man is also accused of vilification of the corpse.

Meanwhile, investigators continue to have doubts about the motive for the murder: the truth could emerge from the analysis of both young people’s cell phones.