President Daniel Noboa declared the “internal armed conflict” in the country and designated around twenty armed groups as “terrorist organizations.” The mandate comes after a day in which armed men violently broke into a public television channel in Guayaquil and after threats to the city's main university and other national institutions, as well as explosions and kidnappings of police officers. What is happening in Ecuador? How and why have criminal groups gathered so much power? We analyze it in this special program.

