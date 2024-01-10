In Italy it is now possible to purchase the version Sweet life from the Fiat Topolinothe electric microcar which can be driven from 14 years with the AM category licence. Compared to the standard version, this is the one without doors which winks at summer and holiday destinations.

Fiat Topolino Dolcevita

The Fiat Topolino Dolcevita is a light quadricycle electric approved for driving from 14 years old with license. This car is long 2.53 metershas a maximum speed of 45 km/h and a battery from 5.4 kWh which offers autonomy up to 75 km with a full charge.

Fiat Topolino Dolcevita

Like the closed version, the Dolcevita has two misaligned seatsvarious storage compartments (with 63 liters of internal space) and a large glass area, enlarged by the lack of doors, replaced by nautical style cords to access the vehicle, emphasized by the door sill plates with the Dolcevita logo.

Mickey Mouse Turtleneck Mickey Mouse Side turtleneck Mickey Mouse Turtleneck 3/4 back Cockpit Passenger compartment upholstery Sunroof Portable shower Instrument panel display Charging socket USB fan Cockpit seats Nautical style cord, sill plate New Fiat Topolino Dolcevita

Among the options available at dealers or online in Fiat Storethere are a storage bag, a USB fan, Bluetooth speaker, thermal water bottle and two seat covers that can become Beach towelsall available in Vita Verde.

Price, how much does the Mickey Mouse Turtleneck cost

The Fiat Topolino Dolcevita has a list price of 9,890 eurosbut with the 2024 state incentives, the cost drops to 7,544 euros thanks to a contribution of 2,346.32 euros, without the need for scrapping.

The doors are replaced by nautical-style cords

An alternative to purchasing is the leasing powered by Stellantis Financial Serviceswhich offers a 48-month leasing contract for the Fiat Topolino Dolcevita, requesting a down payment of 2,582 euros and a monthly fee of 39 euroswith a fixed TAN of 6.99% and an APR of 9.63%.

Photo Fiat Topolino

Video new Fiat Topolino

Video new Fiat Topolino review in Turin

Read also:

→ Fiat Topolino, features and prices

→ The history of Topolino from 1936 to today

→ Fiat Topolino tribute to Disney

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!

The article Fiat Topolino Dolcevita, the €39 electric microcar for the summer comes from newsauto.it.

#Fiat #Topolino #Dolcevita #electric #microcar #summer