In France, education has suffered for years. The shortage of teachers, the lack of resources and the early school leaving of a large number of students are the main causes. At age 15, 15% of adolescents face difficulties in school that will affect their access to employment. In this episode of our Tour of France we travel to Lille, in the north of the country, one of the areas where students have the hardest time following a stable educational path.

