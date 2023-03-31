From F1 to space: it really needs to be said. Nanoprom Chemicals is part of the institutional mission promoted by the Emilia Romagna Region in Texas, in the United States: universities, research centers and companies of the Emilian aerospace district, Anser, of which the Reggio company is a founding member.

Andrea Pontremoli, CEO of Dallara was also part of the delegation: the company from Varano de’ Melegari does not only deal with racing cars, but has been involved in important aerospace projects for years.

The Emilian sector of the “space economy” already collaborates with the American realities; the visit of these days promoted by the Governor of Emilia Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, represents an opportunity to open up new development opportunities in the aerospace supply chains.

At NASA headquarters, the founder and CEO of Nanoprom, Gian Luca Falleti, presented the results of tests on Polysil, the atomic silicon-based coating with revolutionary characteristics which has already had many applications on F1 single-seaters and which is now finding new applications also in aerospace.

Polysil reduces the weight of the painted surfaces and has a high resistance to abrasion as well as tolerating temperatures of over one thousand degrees Celsius.

“In the Hewlett-Packard headquarters where we were guests – says Falleti – there was a single-seater on display: the F1 one uses our technologies in the rims and flat bottom of the car. From these evolutions were born the basis for the use of Polysil on aircraft and now this technology is also being used on a new model of Curti helicopter”.