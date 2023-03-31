From China, later Ways U5the SUV Coupe U6. The market for electric cars Italian welcomes a new model from the manufacturer Waysdesigned for Europe, from purely sporty design. To be appreciated in the Old Continent, in addition to sporty design, can count on 217 HP of power (160 kW) and on an autonomy of 400kmguaranteed by a lithium battery from 63 kWh.

Airways U6 Chinese sports electric SUV

Ways U6 is a Sports electric SUVdesigned by the Chinese brand specifically for the European market. Unconstrained by the tradition of its reference market (the Chinese one), the Aiways design team has designed the new model with European characteristics and shapes, with targeted details to optimize theaerodynamic efficiency.

Airways U6 Electric Coupe SUV

Compared to U5 is 10 mm shorter and among other main features we find the powerful and patented sandwich energy storage system hidden in the underbody. The car, while housing a large battery pack, weighs 1,790kg.

Ways U6 electric motor

The electric SUV Coupé is driven by a motor on the front axle from 218 HPwhich develops a maximum torque of 315Nm. There should also be one 4×4 version, with a second electric drive on the rear axle. Performance not only bad: from 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds. The engine AI-PT (Aiways Powertrain) was born on the experience acquired with U5.

The electric unit has been optimized in many respects, with the introduction of a modified reducer, which significantly lowered the operating noise of the transmission. It also adopts a new heat exchanger which not only cools the engine, but also makes optimal use of it waste heatin order to ensure greater efficiency of temperature management.

Airways U6 is equipped with a 63 kWh battery

L’thermal energy released from the unit does not remain unused and is not dispersed into the environment, but is used to heat the passenger compartment or cool the battery pack.

Ways U6 battery and autonomy

The new Coupe Airways U6 SUV is equipped with a battery of 63 kWhlike the current U5 Ways SUV, with package of 24 modules provided by CATL and can be recharged up to 90 kW at a fast charging station a direct current (DC) from 20 to 90% of the charge in 35 minutes or until 11 kW via wallbox B.C three-phase in 7 hours.

Ways U6 supports fast charging up to 90kW

Aiways U6 external characteristics, how is it?

Outside, the U6 is characterized by the horizontal lines, which divide the hips into three areas. The undulations above the wheel arches are reminiscent of tense muscles, while the game of lines emphasizes its sporty style. The windshield is slightly angled and the tapering pillars flow into the softly curved black roof. The lower molding in relief reinforces this feeling and below it we find the dark side skirts.

The upper part consists largely of colored crystal, a very resistant glass roof. The front of the U6 is characterized by two horizontal elements. The upper area is flanked by the design of the light cluster inspired by the waterfallswhile the lower one combines form and function: large air vents for cooling incorporate a flap system, which can fold up to take advantage of better aerodynamics. Below figure one front splitterwhich increases downforce for greater straight-line stability.

Inspired by the streamlined nose of a shark, the bonnet tops define the character of the U6. The structure a X shape want to recreate one feeling of speed.

Ways U6 SUV Coupe as it is in the back

The horizontal orientation of the front enhances the sense of width. As with the windshield rake (which has a smaller angle than the U5), the front end of the U6 is designed to minimize air resistance, resulting in a more efficient use of the vehicle’s drive energy. The aerodynamics generate a drag coefficient of 0.26.

In the back, one spoilers inconspicuous creates downforce over the rear axle for aiding stability at higher speeds.

Below, the taillight design includes a thin LED strip that crosses the entire width of the vehicle and frames the rear with a visual shape that echoes that of the front light clusters.

Aiways U6 cockpit, what’s it like inside?

The interior of the Ways U6 takes up the sporty style of the exterior. When the driver gets into the car for the first time, he is impressed by the sports steering wheel multifunction with two spokes. Furthermore, the dashboard becomes an important style element, especially for the large central display 14.6″. The panel behind the steering wheel is perfectly integrated into the horizontally oriented support structure. The driver and side passenger are separated by a center console with a large armrest and storage compartments.

The cockpit of the Ways U6

Having abandoned the analogue instruments on the dashboard, attention is focused on the essential information. Digital graphics anticipate the prerogatives of quality electric mobility of the future, and this is also the case with regard to interior lighting. The perimeter LED bands they can create 360 ​​different lighting moods, emphasizing the multidimensionality of the interior and creating a technologically advanced environment.

The partially hidden vents in the front part, they guarantee all passengers air conditioning free from annoying direct air flows. The two-zone climate it is set from the center display menu, or via a capacitive cursor in the console in front of the gear lever, so as not to get distracted while driving.

The gear lever that recalls the style of yachts

Even the command of the exchange in the center console represents a first in the automotive sector and is inspired by operating lever of a luxury yacht (the speed levels are selected by turning the cross wheel). In the trunk, Airways has also provided a hidden compartment, specifically for quick and easy transport an electric scooter.

Aiways U6 technology and infotainment

Aiways, with the concept of AI-Cabin (Artificial Intelligence in the cockpit) features a modern infotainment system. The U5 Airways SUV’s 3-display LCD instrument cluster gives way to a 8.2 inch display perfectly integrated and a large display 14.6″ touchscreen. The operating software AI-Techon basis android presented by Ways, it ensures not only an intuitive menu navigation, but also a wide range of functions.

Airways U6 SUV Coupé cockpit

The solid status bars at the top and bottom of the 14.6-inch touchscreen provide the driver with an overview of the most important vehicle functions at all times. In the upper one you will find, for example, lo general condition of the carthe selected gear level, the range and the battery charge level as well as the driving profile of the driver as well as the status of the GPS connection and cell phone. The bottom bar provides an overview of the air conditionerdirect access to his settings and custom handling of other widgets.

Quick settings can be accessed via a drop down menu, and the home screen can be adapted to your preferences using dedicated applications. On the display you can operate your smartphone via Apple CarPlay And Android Auto. Real-time mobile phone navigation allows you to always plan routes with i updated data traffic information and maps.

The steering wheel of the Ways U6 electric SUV Coupe

Thanks to the intelligent use of vehicle data, Ways, in collaboration with thePUMP appit also allows you to optimize the driving path with the scheduling of charging stops based on real-time consumption values ​​and the battery charge level as well as the occupancy of the DC fast charging stations along the planned route. As with the apps on smartphones, the software and display functions of the new Aiways U6 operating system are also updated Over-The-Air thanks to the integrated SIM.

When it arrives? Low cost price

The Chinese electric SUV Coupé, designed for the European market, arrives on the Old Continent during the spring of 2023.

Ways U6 SUV Coupe front

It is imported from Koelliker which in Italy already sells important brands such as Mitsubishi And Ssangyong. The price starts 49,900 euroswhich includes the guarantee of 5 years or 150,000 km on the car and 8 years or 150,000 km on the battery. In Italy it is available only in the Prime trim, with single engine with 218 HP and 315 Nm paired with one 63 kWh battery.

Pictures Avenues U6 Electric SUV Coupe

