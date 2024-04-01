He stressed Faisal Al-Fayez in Statements to “Sky News Arabia” that:“Jordan will not accept any external interference or the imposition of foreign agendas on it,” calling on the “Brotherhood” in Jordan to “confront those who try to destabilize security and stability in the country if they want Jordan’s interests, and to say to those who try to spread chaos, enough is enough.”

He added: “Preserve national unity in Jordan and security and stability, because this matter will be in their interest and in the interest of the Palestinian cause.”

He continued: “The fate of the Jordanian and Palestinian peoples is the same, but there is a group that sows sedition and seeks to sabotage, and they must be confronted. They are a small group, and this group cannot influence the Jordanian state because it is a strong state.”

Al-Fayez stated, “There is communication and consultation with the Brotherhood, but I am sending them a message to preserve the security of Jordan…”“Destabilizing and challenging national unity is unacceptable, and we will confront it with all force.”

He stressed that “everyone must abide by the law so that they can demonstrate and express their support for Palestine without offending the security forces and not betraying the Jordanian state because this matter will be rejected by them.” “Everyone who tries to destabilize security and stability in the Kingdom, we will be on the lookout for him.”

The calls of the protest movement from Hamas leaders to the Jordanian people sparked criticism from the Jordanian authorities, who confirmed that any attempts to incite against the Jordanian state are desperate attempts that want to distract the compass.

Minister of Government Communications and official spokesman for the Jordanian government, Muhannad Moubaideen, said in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that Jordan is a sovereign country and has its own constitutional references and leaders that transcend any other references.