Home page politics

From: Jonas Raab

divide

Thomas Kutschaty and Olaf Scholz: Both SPD men are in favor of compulsory vaccination. © picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Thissen

The SPD is pushing for the introduction of compulsory vaccination, making surprising statements about the scope of the decision and updating Scholz’s schedule.

Berlin – In Austria, vaccination is mandatory, in Germany there is a heated debate. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz had already announced the mandatory spades “for everyone” before he took office and even set the time frame. It should apply “beginning of February” or “beginning of March”, explained Scholz.

This schedule was too optimistic, and the issue was put on hold for weeks. Only in the past few days has there been movement again in the discussion. The traffic light government is looking for unity, the Union hits it. The new plan: At the end of January, the Bundestag is to vote on the obligation to vaccinate without the pressure of a parliamentary group. The deputies are not bound to any party line, but only to their conscience. The motions that are to be voted on should also be drawn up across factions.

Compulsory vaccinations in Germany: SPD announces new schedule – “ideally at the beginning of March”

The co-chair of the SPD, Saskia Esken, explains how things could continue after that: “We definitely want to come to a decision in the first quarter, ideally at the beginning of March,” says Esken im Phoenix-Interview. Until then, there is still enough time to debate the issue in Parliament.

So can Chancellor Scholz still keep to his announced schedule? “We are now in mid-January, we would then have half of January and the whole of February for the debate, which also takes place when we don’t have session weeks. We have all the time to debate the topic in depth,” Esken continued.

SPD pushes for mandatory corona vaccination: party deputy surprises with euthanasia comparison

The co-chair of the Social Democrats is certain that vaccination is compulsory. Previous efforts to achieve a sufficiently high vaccination rate on a voluntary basis have failed. “We obviously need vaccination,” says Esken. She advocates the introduction for all people over the age of 18.

Thomas Kutschaty, NRW state party leader and deputy federal leader of the SPD, is also in favor of this. He advocates that the decision for or against mandatory vaccination should be taken from the middle of Parliament. A general obligation to vaccinate is a physical intervention that, in terms of the responsibility of a member of parliament, is comparable to euthanasia and abortion, said the former North Rhine-Westphalia Minister of Justice in the New Westphalian. It would be good if parliament took responsibility for the process, says Kuchaty. (yeah/dpa)